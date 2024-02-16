Body of 5-year-old boy in Amber Alert located in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Amber Alert has been canceled in Ohio, with Columbus police believing they have located the body of 5-year-old Darnell Taylor in a sewage drain.

Chief Elaine Bryant said Friday morning that police located what they believe to be Taylor’s body shortly after 1 a.m. in the 1000 block of Marsdale Avenue, on Columbus’ Southwest Side.

They came to look there after police in the Cleveland suburb of Brooklyn arrested the suspect in the Amber Alert, Pammy Maye, 48. Brooklyn police were called Thursday night after a person spotted a woman in a nightgown walking around a building in the 4000 block of Tiedeman Road.

That location is behind the Parkview Estates apartment complex, where her vehicle was found Wednesday evening. Officers and a K9 unit had conducted a search around the apartment complex that night.

Once in custody, Maye provided information on the location of Taylor’s body, Bryant said.

“This is not the outcome that we wanted,” Bryant said, “but we’re going to make sure that we do everything that we can to bring justice for Darnell.”

Maye is being treated at a Cleveland-area hospital and will be returned to Franklin County, where she will face a murder charge, Bryant said.

The Amber Alert was issued Wednesday at 5:10 a.m., with initial reports believing Maye had taken Taylor from a south Columbus home in the 900 block of Reeb Avenue, above 5 miles from where Taylor’s body was found.

During a 911 call, Maye’s husband told operators that his wife said she had killed Taylor. Before the call ended, Maye fled the house. Her vehicle was recovered hours later in Brooklyn with no sign of her or Taylor.

The Mayes had been Taylor’s legal guardians since May.

