Body of 69-year-old man found by firefighters in Benbrook house fire

The body of a 69-year-old man was found by firefighters Thursday night in a Benbrook house fire, Benbrook police said Friday.

The man, who was a resident of the home, has been identified as David Ray Henley, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office website on Friday. He was pronounced dead at 9:36 p.m. Thursday at the scene.

A ruling on his death is pending an autopsy.

Benbrook police responded to a structure fire at about 8:45 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Keller Avenue. Benbrook is southwest of Fort Worth.

When they arrived, police saw the house engulfed in flames. Benbrook firefighters arrived and suppressed the blaze enough to enter the home and search for occupants.

At some point, firefighters located a man and took him outside where Benbrook EMS personnel attempted life-saving measures, but the man did not survive, police said.

An investigation continued on Friday.