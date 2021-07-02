The body of a 7-year-old, a firefighter’s daughter, is found in Surfside building rubble

During a press conference on Friday, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said that the body of the 7-year-old daughter of a Miami firefighter was recovered last night at the site of the Surfside, Fla., apartment building collapse.

Video Transcript

MAYOR FRANCIS SUAREZ: I can confirm as far as the governor and the mayor have stated, that the city of Miami fire department has lost a seven-year-old daughter of one of our own firefighters. She was recovered last night by members of our Urban Search and Rescue Team in Florida Task Force Two. Our chief is asking that all of you respect the privacy of the immediate family as well as our fire department, which is understandably grieving tremendously.

I'm the father of two children. I have a seven-year-old son and the thought of losing him in this way is unimaginable for me and my family. And I think this tragedy has haunted so many of us because so many of us know someone who has been in the building or affected by this tragedy. And so now, not only do we know someone, this is someone that's a member of our family, of our fire family. So that's why I'm here today.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

