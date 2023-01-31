Body of 96-year-old woman found in freezer in Portage Park, police say

Authorities found the body of a 96-year-old woman in a freezer on the first floor of a building in the Portage Park neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Police responded to the 5500 block of West Melrose Street at about 4:35 p.m. Monday, where they discovered the female victim unresponsive.

The woman was pronounced at scene at 6:23 p.m., according to information from the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Detectives are conducting a death investigation and autopsy results are pending.

adperez@chicagotribune.com