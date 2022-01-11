The body of an adult male was found in Framingham's Learned Pond. Police are investigating
FRAMINGHAM — A body was found Tuesday in the water at Learned Pond, authorities said.
Police and fire personnel responded to the pond off of Brigham Road at 12:39 p.m. after someone reported a body.
Police spokeswoman Lt. Rachel Mickens confirmed the body of an adult man was found. The man has not been identified.
Emergency workers were still at the scene as of 3 p.m.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
