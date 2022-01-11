The body of an adult male was found in Framingham's Learned Pond. Police are investigating

FRAMINGHAM — A body was found Tuesday in the water at Learned Pond, authorities said.

Police and fire personnel responded to the pond off of Brigham Road at 12:39 p.m. after someone reported a body.

Police spokeswoman Lt. Rachel Mickens confirmed the body of an adult man was found. The man has not been identified.

Firefighters cut into the ice after removing the body of an adult male at Learned Pond in Framingham, Jan. 11, 2022.

Emergency workers were still at the scene as of 3 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Body of adult male found in Framingham MA Learned Pond, Brigham Road