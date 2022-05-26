Body of Anastasia Hamilton, former Medina resident, found in Cleveland's Slavic Village

The body of Anastasia Hamilton, 25, of Cleveland, who was originally from Medina, was found inside a home in Cleveland's Slavic Village. She was last seen with this man.

The body of a missing woman who grew up in Medina was identified Wednesday after being found inside a home in Cleveland's Slavic Village.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office on Wednesday identified the body found inside the Slavic Village home, near East 54th Street and Fleet Avenue, as 25-year-old Anastasia Hamilton, Beacon Journal news partner News 5 Cleveland reports.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Hamilton, 25, had been missing since last weekend. She grew up in Medina but had been living in Cleveland.

Authorities said a security camera last spotted Hamilton with a man in the Terminal Tower parking garage at 10:15 p.m. May 21. Authorities said her car was still in the garage and it appeared that she was with the man under "suspicious" circumstances.

Her mother, Melissa Romanello, posted pleas on social media asking for the public's help in finding her daughter.

Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County offered a $2,500 reward for any information leading to the location of Hamilton. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463 or submit a tip on its website at http://www.25crime.com/.

