Body of apparent homicide victim found near Eureka

The Western News, Libby, Mont.

Jun. 3—Authorities in Lincoln County are investigating an apparent homicide after a body was discovered south of Eureka on Tuesday.

Deputies and detectives with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office responded to the Thirsty Lake Road area about 6:24 p.m., May 31. There, they found the body of a dead man who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to a press release.

Authorities released few other details about the discovery, saying only that detectives had processed the scene and were working on identifying suspects. The investigation remains ongoing, officials said.

