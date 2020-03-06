Body of baby girl found in LA park bathroom

The dead body of a baby girl has been found in a Pasadena park public bathroom, police announced on Friday.

Maintenance staff discovered the body while preparing to clean the restrooms at around 10pm on Thursday, according to the report.

The station said the discovery was made in the women’s restroom in Memorial Park at 85 East Holly Street.

The child was confirmed dead by Pasadena police officers and Pasadena Fire paramedics, authorities said.

Officers have canvassed the area for evidence and witnesses, and the death remains under investigation.

While the age of the infant was not given, the police said the baby appeared to be full term.

Authorities are urging anyone with information can call Pasadena police at (626) 744-4241.

Read more

Gunman on the run after one killed and five injured in California shoo

California declares state of emergency as US coronavirus deaths rise

Three charged after 11-year-old gives birth in bathtub

Police release footage of 15-year-old girl beaten and robbed by gang