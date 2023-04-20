Body of Beavercreek man missing since January recovered in Mercer County

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert for a missing Beavercreek man has been canceled.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Search continues for Beavercreek man missing for over a week; Have you seen him?

The body of Robert Hageman, 78, was found in the area in the 6200 block of Sebastian Road, according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.

A farmer was doing field work when he located the body in his field which was at least 1,100 feet southeast of where Hageman was previously located on U.S. 127 on January 31.

The Mercer County Coroner’s officer was also contacted.

An on scene investigation confirmed the body to be Mr. Hageman and contact was made with the Beavercreek Police Department as both agencies worked together in the search for him.

>> ‘It’s been very stressful;’ Family continues search for missing elderly Beavercreek man

He had been missing since January 30 when he was last seen driving from his home Beavercreek on Leawood Drive.

Deputies found his car, a 2005 silver Buick LeSebre, in Mercer County on January 31 without him inside when the car was more than 80 miles from Beavercreek.

It led to a three-day search for him but was not found.

The sheriff’s office said they are thankful Mr. Hageman has been located.

“Although this is not the outcome we had hoped for, we are thankful that Mr. Hageman has been located and hope that this will give his family closure,” said Jeff Grey, Mercer County Sheriff. “We appreciated the assistance of all the first responders, local residents and businesses in the area who have put time, effort, and resources in to helping us locate Mr. Hageman.”

News Center 7 will continue to provide updates on this story.



