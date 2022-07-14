Body believed to be man missing from Deltona home found in Orange County lake

The body of a man who sheriff's investigators said was shot by his son at his Deltona home on Sunday during an argument over truck keys is believed to have been found, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said in a social media post on Thursday.

"A body that is believed to be missing father Juan Santiago has been located in Lake Avalon in Orange County," Chitwood said on Twitter.

Sheriff's detectives had been looking for Santiago, 52, of New York, who had traveled to Deltona on Sunday over concerns for his son, Johnny Santiago's lifestyle, the sheriff said.

The Sheriff's Office said deputies went to Juan Santiago's East Lehigh Drive home on Sunday night after being notified by New York City police. His wife had called after hearing her husband on the telephone arguing with their son over car keys, and the argument ended when she heard gunshots, Chitwood said earlier this week.

Juan Santiago was not at home when deputies arrived and had not been seen since.

"Interesting note: Our suspect’s sister found the body while searching that lake," Chitwood wrote in his Twitter post.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Chitwood said that Johnny Santiago and his mother, Lisa Santiago, had stopped cooperating with sheriff's detectives.

Johnny Santiago fled from law enforcement and police in Volusia and Seminole counties. On Monday, Lake County deputies tried to stop him, but he fled again. He crashed into a synagogue in Mount Dora and got into a gunfight with deputies.

Johnny Santiago was wounded by deputies and was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in stable condition, authorities said.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office charged Johnny Santiago on Tuesday with three counts of attempted murder of law enforcement officers, fleeing and eluding and firing a weapon from a vehicle.

