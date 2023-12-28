Body of beloved instructor who vanished while kayaking in Florida found days later

The body of a beloved fitness instructor who went missing while kayaking near the St. Augustine Inlet in Florida was found Tuesday, according to a family friend.

Eiffel Gilyana, 46, was kayaking Saturday morning when he vanished, the U.S. Coast Guard Southeast said in a statement. A group called and reported that he was not wearing a life jacket at the time.

Leonardo Yui, a family friend, told First Coast News that Gilyana's body was found north of Vilano Beach on Tuesday afternoon. Yui is a member of Hydro Task Force-1, an organization that supports active military and veterans, which assisted in searching for Gilyana.

Eiffel Gyliana. (Jewish Community Alliance)

"Our hearts are shattered with the devastating news about Eiffel," Yui said in a statement on the organization's Facebook page. "His passion, dedication, and contributions to our organization and the broader community will never be forgotten. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all who knew him."

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed that a body had been found but did not name the person.

"Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends. This is an active investigation and there is no further information available at this time," a spokesperson said.

Gilyana was kayaking with friends when he disappeared. Rescuers searched about 341 square miles for him, the Coast Guard said.

The rescue was called off Sunday following an "intensive search," Cmdr. Nick Barrow, the search-and-rescue coordinator with Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville, said. His canoe had been recovered on Saturday, according to First Coast News.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends affected by this tragic event," Barrow said in a statement.

Gilyana was well respected in his community and was a fitness and wellness director with the Jewish Community Alliance.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com