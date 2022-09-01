Body of boy, 3, found in pond near his Port Royal home after he went missing Wednesday

The body of a missing boy was found in a pond near his home Wednesday night in Port Royal, the Port Royal Police Department said in a press release.

The body of 3-year-old Mason Henley was recovered from a pond 15 to 20 feet from the shoreline around 10:40 p.m., according to police.

The boy was last seen around 7 p.m. near his home on Cedar Creek Circle in the Shadow Moss community. He was wearing a blue and pink shirt and a diaper. Footage from neighbors’ doorbell cameras showed Mason chasing ducks near his home before he wandered off.

The City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office helicopter and K-9 unit helped with the search.

A cause of death has not been released by the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office, but is believed to be a suspected drowning, police said in the press release.

This is a developing story and will be updated.