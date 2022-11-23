Body of Broward woman believed to be murdered by husband found in Miami-Dade, deputies say

A woman’s body found in a wooded part of northwest Miami-Dade has been confirmed Tuesday night to be that of Mimose Dulcio — a Broward County woman who authorities say was murdered by her husband.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office made the confirmation nearly a week after the 39-year-old’s body was found Wednesday in the 5500 block of Northwest 204th Street.

Her husband, Jose Luis Pacheco, was arrested in Miami-Dade on a charge of second-degree murder Nov. 14. He still remains in Miami-Dade County Jail, waiting to be transferred to Broward.

The Fort Lauderdale-area woman was last seen on Nov. 10. After Dulcio’s sister tried reaching out but to no avail, the following day she drove to her and Pacheco’s home — where she found their bedroom locked and two broken cellphones under the couch, according to Herald news partner CBS4.

A day later, BSO put out a missing person alert for Dulcio. Pachecho told investigators he hadn’t had contact with Dulcio “in a couple of days and they were in the process of getting a divorce.”

However, investigators discovered evidence in the couple’s Dodge Charger suggesting he murdered her and then disposed of the body. Dulcio’s body was found about a mile and a half from the home of one of Pacheco’s immediate family members, according to Accurant, a LexisNexis database.