Body buried behind home leads to man’s arrest for murder, abuse of a corpse

A man has been charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse after authorities made a grisly discovery at his Arkansas home.

Authorities went out to the home of 31-year-old Jonathan Paulman on December 30 after receiving reports that a body was buried behind the home.

When investigators began looking around the home on St. Francis County Road 410, officials discovered a burial site behind a camper on the property and the remains of an unknown person.

The Arkansas State Crime Laboratory looked over the remains and determined that the body had been buried since early December.

Authorities said Paulman, of Forrest City, has an extensive criminal history, a record that now includes charges of first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.

Officials said the case is ongoing and more arrests are expected.

