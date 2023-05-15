Body buried in Connecticut park identified as missing man, brother charged with murder

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) — A body discovered partially buried in a shallow grave in a Connecticut park has been identified as a missing New York City man whose older brother was charged in April with murder and concealing the corpse.

Children of the missing man, Martin Wright, 44, had pleaded with their uncle, McMillian Wright, 45, to reveal the whereabouts of their father’s body, but to no avail. Police believe Martin Wright was killed in January in his apartment.

Martin Wright’s body was discovered Sunday in a wooded area of the nearly 385-acre Mohegan Park in Norwich, Connecticut, which is about 135 miles (215 km) east of New York City. Norwich Police said a person walking in the park called authorities after spotting something sticking out of the ground and believed it might be a person.

Norwich Police, who later determined the person had not been murdered in the park, announced Friday they were able to identify the body as that of Martin Wright after working with New York detectives.

A second man has also been charged in the case, accused of helping McMillian Wright allegedly move and hide his younger brother’s body.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW