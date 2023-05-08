BODY CAM: 2 Dayton officers injured while wrestling assault suspect to the ground during arrest

Video obtained first by News Center 7 Monday shows an assault suspect and Dayton police get into a violent struggle during a recent arrest.

Dayton officers were called out to an assault complaint in the 400 block of Dayton Towers Drive on April 20. A man who was described as being disabled and legally blind told police that 38-year-old Bruce Broyles forced his way into the apartment he was in and hit him in the head.

When officers went to arrest Boyles, they told him to put his hands behind his back. The video showed Broyles asking the officers why he was being arrested.

“For the whole incident. Turn around, make this easy dude or it’s going to be hard,” an officer said.

Police said Broyles would not let officers handcuff him and a violent struggle unfolded in the hallway of the apartment building. Body camera video from two of the three officers involved shows officers wrestling Broyles to the ground.

Court records indicate that Broyles punched one officer twice, including once in the face. He also allegedly managed to begin choking another officer during the struggle before his hand was broken. Police also say he bit an officer.

“Get on the ground! Don’t bite me,” one officer said.

News Center 7 was the only news outlet to talk to Dayton Police about the incident Monday. Major Jason Hall said “things can change” on officers in “the blink of an eye.”

Hall, the supervisor of the department’s patrol officers, said the officers had a reasonably long and calm contact with Broyles while they talked to everyone involved and developed the information about the alleged assault.

Police said two officers had to be treated for injuries. One is still on the job after hurting their shoulder and another was diagnosed with a concussion.

The force used in the arrest has been documented and will be reviewed.

“The initial indications are the officers used what force was necessary to make an arrest,” Hall said.

As for Broyles, he was indicted on six charges in April in connection to the incident.







