BODY CAM: Chicken leads Dayton police officer on foot chase
New body camera footage shows a Dayton police officer’s foot chase with a chicken.
On New Year’s Day, Dayton Police Officer Fader was dispatched to an animal complaint.
“The call notes stated that a chicken was chasing people, including a girl on Virginia Avenue,” the police department said in a social media post.
Body camera footage shows Fader chasing the chicken around a house before eventually capturing it.
The police department said the chicken is unharmed and is currently being fostered until its owner is found.