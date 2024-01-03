BODY CAM: Chicken leads Dayton police officer on foot chase

New body camera footage shows a Dayton police officer’s foot chase with a chicken.

On New Year’s Day, Dayton Police Officer Fader was dispatched to an animal complaint.

“The call notes stated that a chicken was chasing people, including a girl on Virginia Avenue,” the police department said in a social media post.

Body camera footage shows Fader chasing the chicken around a house before eventually capturing it.

The police department said the chicken is unharmed and is currently being fostered until its owner is found.

Photo contributed by Dayton Police & Fire's Facebook Page