BODY CAM: Dayton officer temporarily loses hearing after being shot at “unintentionally” by suspect

Dayton Police have released the body camera video from an incident earlier this month where a man allegedly fired a shot towards a Dayton officer that was so close the officer temporarily lost his hearing.

Supervisors told News Center 7′s Mike Campbell that two officers were sent to check out a disturbance call in the 300 block of Lorenz Avenue the evening on June 7. There were reports that at least one person had a weapon.

Upon arriving on scene, the officers noticed a man with a gun. Video from their body cameras, obtained through a public records request, showed them trying to stop the man. Police said the man ran into a house on Lorenz Avenue, though it was not seen in the video.

Thursday afternoon Lt. Steve Bauer said while the officers were pursuing the suspect, the suspect “unintentionally discharged” his weapon.

While the video doesn’t show the suspect, previously identified as Walvid Marquis Dubose, run into the house, the shot fired at the officers as the cut between houses can be heard.

“We got shots fired! Think he just shot at me through the house. I can’t hear anything right now,” one officer said in the body camera footage.

Dayton police previously said that officer experienced temporary hearing loss.

“This unintentional, and careless action nearly resulted in one of the officers being struck by gunfire,” Bauer said.

Officers called for backup, issuing a countywide officer-assistance call. Dubose, 40, was later taken into custody after he walked out of the house.

He’s currently booked in the Montgomery County Jail on charges of felonious assault, having weapons while under disability, improper discharge of a firearm, and obstructing official business, online jail records show.



