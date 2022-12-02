Body cam footage of police shooting in Litchfield released to the public

Illinois State Police has released video from an officers-involved shooting that took place in Litchfield Thanksgiving morning.

Shane Michael Boston, 41, of Eagarville, was shot by several officers in the parking lot of the Taylorville Community Credit Union in the 800 block of West Union Avenue after he appeared to point his firearm at an officer. He was later pronounced dead at HSHS St. Francis Hospital.

Boston had been Tased just before being shot.

Man shot by police in Litchfield on Thanksgiving Day dies

The two videos are from body cameras worn by officers with the Litchfield Police Department, according to Montgomery County state's attorney Andrew Affrunti.

An ISP trooper and a Montgomery County sheriff's deputy were also on the scene.

The videos are part an ISP Division of Internal Investigation (DII) report that will go to Affrunti.

Affrunti, reached Thursday, said he will render a decision about whether "(the officers) were justified in the force they used."

Affrunti said there was no immediate timeline when he would see the ISP report, which would also include crime lab reports and interviews.

No officers were hit or injured during the incident.

Affrunti didn't say if Boston discharged his gun or how many shots officers fired.

Officers originally responded to a suspicious person call at the McDonald's in Litchfield. Boston fled and later attempted to hijack a vehicle using his handgun.

The body cam footage shows officers trailing Boston, asking him numerous times to drop his weapon.

The sheriff's deputy has returned to duty, according to Affrunti. The Litchfield officers are still on leave, he said.

There was no immediate status on the return of the ISP trooper.

Boston worked primarily as a roofer in the area. He had felony convictions out of Montgomery County and a pending felony charge in Macoupin County.

This story will be updated.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788, sspearie@sj-r.com, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Illinois State Police releases body cam footage of police shooting