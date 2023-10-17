Body cam footage released from Chandler animal, elder abuse case involving April McLaughlin

CHANDLER, Ariz. - FOX 10 obtained police body camera video from a welfare check conducted back in June at the home of April McLaughlin – the woman accused by police of animal and elder abuse.

Adult protective services requested that welfare check after her mother, Kathleen, raised the alarm about her own treatment while at a library.

Police and the public were unaware of how dire this situation would eventually become.

"You can step out if you want, you’re not in trouble. You live here right?" an officer said to April on June 30 of this year.

"Yeah, I do," she replied.

Officer: "So somebody called in something that said that they wanted a welfare check on it so that’s what we are here for."

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

April: "That’s bizarre, but OK, I have never had that happen."

The visit was requested by APS after Kathleen told employees at a local library that her daughter was mistreating her. April told the officer that her mother has dementia and that she recently suffered a stroke, giving her the power of attorney.

April: "Everything. 100%. I have full say in everything."

Officer: "Do you have any of that paperwork with you?"

April: "Not that I can provide right now, no."

The officer then asks to speak with Kathleen.

When April goes to get her, you can hear multiple dogs barking inside. Moments later, April returns with her mother.

The officer interviews Kathleen while April is standing just a few feet away.

Officer: "You have anything that you are concerned about living here?"

Kathleen: "Well, no. We are looking at different places for you to live."

Officer: "OK, alright."

Kathleen: "Because she’s got so many dogs."

It's unclear whether April ever turned over that power of attorney documentation to APS. The officer never went inside the home during his 20 minutes there.

Months after this visit, detectives would rescue her mother from inside the home along with 55 dogs who were found living in filth.

Earlier this month, FOX 10 investigative reporter Justin Lum spoke exclusively with Kathleen, telling him she feared the repercussions she could face if she told the officer back in June how bad the situation was.

Justin Lum: "She had power of attorney and you came outside and spoke to Chandler Police. Why did you change your story, indicating that nothing was wrong? Why was that happening?"

Kathleen: "Well if I didn’t live there I wondered what would happen to me. Where would I live? A lot of people in my situation don’t want to complain because they may end up in a worse situation."

As of right now, all charges related to this incident were dropped.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office sent the case back to Chandler Police for further review and is under investigation.

April did appeal to get some of the dogs back after they were seized but a Maricopa County judge denied her request and the dogs are in the process of being handed over back to their previous owners.

Watch the full body cam footage