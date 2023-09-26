Body cam footage released in fatal police shooting at Rochester Tech Park

The New York Attorney General's Office has released body-worn camera footage of the fatal police shooting of Daniel Legler on Aug. 6.

Legler, 35, was fatally shot in a field near the Rochester Technology Park after police allege he fired a gun toward New York State Trooper Dominick Caito.

According to state police, the encounter started on Interstate 490, near Innovative Field, when Caito attempted to stop Legler's vehicle for an expired state inspection. Legler did not comply and drove westbound toward Route 531 in Gates.

Shortly after the attempted traffic stop, police said Legler exited the highway at Rochester Tech Park on Elmgrove Road, where he struck a guard rail, jumped a curve and crashed into a field.

As Caito attempted to arrest the driver, the two men struggled before Legler fired one round from his handgun "in close proximity to the trooper," police have said. Caito returned fire, killing Legler.

The New York Attorney General's Office is charged with investigating all incidents where a police officer may have caused the death of another person. Where possible, the office strives to release body-worn camera footage to increase transparency of these incidents.

The investigation into Legler's death is ongoing, but the office has said officials recovered a gun from the scene. On average, it has taken a little more than a year for the office to report its findings.

What does the police body-worn camera show?

The state Attorney General's Office released a 2 minute and 37 second clip of the incident from Caito's body-worn camera, which starts as he follows Legler off the highway with lights and sirens activated.

The footage shows Caito exits his car but keeps distance between him and Legler as he commands the man to stay in his vehicle six times over the next 30 seconds, warning Legler that a police canine is on the way and that he is being held at gunpoint.

Legler exits his vehicle and starts to move away before he stumbles and falls. Caito then approaches the man, instructing him to stay on the ground and roll over on his stomach, telling Legler that he has a taser. Legler appears to resist while he mumbles, "Don't do it."

After a few seconds, the trooper yells an expletive and runs back in the direction of his police cruiser, firing several rounds behind him toward Legler, who has gotten up. It is not clear what the trooper saw or heard to make him run.

Caito stops some distance away, radios in that shots have been fired and continues to yell for Legler to get on the ground. Legler is standing but not moving. Caito fires one more round and Legler falls. About 20 seconds have elapsed between the first and final shot.

"Shots fired in the field," Caito says into his police radio. "Suspect's down. It's got a gun but I don't know where it's at. I'm backing up to cover."

Warning - Graphic Footage: See the body-worn camera footage released by the state Attorney General's Office

Kayla Canne reports on community justice and safety efforts for the Democrat and Chronicle. Get in touch at kcanne@gannett.com or on Twitter @kaylacanne.

