Body cam footage released after local bus driver allegedly assaulted by parent

New police body camera footage has been released after a local bus driver was seriously injured Tuesday after allegedly being assaulted by an upset parent.

The incident happened at Emerson Academy. The front of the school is on Hickory Street, but buses let students off in the back, and that’s where police say a parent attacked a school bus driver. The assault led to several 911 calls.

“I guess the kids got off the bus and there is a big fight,” one 911 caller said.

“I’ve got a parent that followed the bus and just jumped on and attacked the bus driver,” another 911 caller said.

Police found the bus driver, who said the parent came out of nowhere.

“The parent just hopped on the bus out of nowhere and started punching me in the face, I didn’t even see her, I was facing forwards,” the driver said.

The brief interview with the driver continued as medics pulled up to help.

“She said she warned my supervisor that she was going to get me,” the driver said.

Dayton paramedics took the 45-year-old driver to the hospital to be checked out.

They told News Center 7 she suffered a broken nose and a broken orbital bone.

Police said the victim, who is a school bus driver, was assaulted by the parent of a student who accused the victim of purposefully leaving her child at the bus stop. The victim says she’s received threats from the suspect in the past.

Police identified the parent as a 29-year-old woman. The school district launched its own investigation and told News Center 7 that “The parent was apparently upset that the driver did not transport her children to school despite them not being present at the bus stop. After waiting approximately one minute with no sign of the children, the driver closed the door and proceeded with the route.”

DPS said they found that the driver did nothing wrong and followed all district protocols.

A school spokesperson told News Center 7 that harassment and assault of school bus drivers is an ongoing concern this year and they will not tolerate behavior that jeopardizes their safety.

Police say they are asking prosecutors to approve assault charges against the 29-year-old woman.