Body cam footage released of Ross County officer following termination

CHILLICOTHE― Body camera footage was released following a Ross County officer's termination for misconduct at the Ross County Correctional Institution.

William A. White was terminated from the sheriff's office on Feb. 10.

In the footage, two officers are speaking with an inmate. The footage comes from the body camera of a third officer who is also overseeing the situation.

The two officers are speaking with the inmate. It is unclear what they are discussing, but the inmate becomes agitated and raises his voice. One officer tells the inmate to stop yelling.

The two officers begin to transport the inmate to a different area and take the inmate into a stairwell. The officer with a body camera stays in the original area and observes a different inmate.

Then, hearing a commotion, the officer with the body camera runs to the stairwell. Upon entering the stairwell, the inmate can be heard crying for help and White is on top of the inmate, yelling at the inmate.

The officer with the body camera gives White a pair of handcuffs to secure the inmate. The inmate says "I'm sorry," continuously. White, still on top of the inmate, yells at the inmate. The inmate said, "I can't breathe."

White continues to speak to the inmate while on top of him, saying, "Did I talk to you sideways?"

After White gets off the inmate, another officer helps the inmate get to his feet.

The inmate was transported to the Adena emergency room where he was treated for two cracked ribs, according to Major Michael Preston of the Ross County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff George Lavender released a statement on Feb. 13 about the termination.

"As your Sheriff. I am committed to protecting the health and well-being of all inmates at the Ross County Jail. Correctional staff, including supervisors and members of the Ross County Sheriff's Office administration, are therefore held to a high standard."

Lavender said that an incident occurred on Feb. 9 "in which an officer's conduct fell below that standard."

The investigation is ongoing by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

