Body cam footage shows moments chase ends with suspect crashing into pole, tree in Clark Co.

Body camera footage released by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office shows the moments a pursuit ends with a serious crash.

Tuesday a deputy from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office spotted a car in the area of James Street and Lagonda Avenue that had been reported as driving away from law enforcement on three prior occasions.

The deputy attempted to stop the car when it took off at a high rate of speed and did not stop for several minutes, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver, identified as Paula Potter, lost control and hit a light pole and then a tree at the intersection of Cedar Street and North Yellow Springs Street.

Potter had multiple misdemeanor and felony warrants, including an indictment for fleeing and eluding from a previous incident with law enforcement, according to the sheriff’s office.

Potter was charged with two additional felonies; fleeing and eluding obstruction of official business.

She was taken to an area hospital and later booked into Clark County Jail.

The passenger, Bruce Potter, had two warrants.

He was taken to an area hospital and later taken to Miami Valley Hospital for further treatment. His injuries were described as “serious.”

Numerous items of drug paraphernalia and a “significant quantities of drug abuse instruments” were found inside the car, the sheriff’s office said.

“The Sheriff’s Office would like to also express thanks to all of the citizens who assisted. Some gave direction to the pursuing deputies after Ms. Potter was able to duck out of sight for a brief period. Their help allowed deputies to reacquire Ms. Potter’s vehicle and continue their pursuit to a successful apprehension,” the sheriff’s office said on social media.



