Body cam footage shows North Tonawanda city attorney’s DWI arrest

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police body camera footage obtained by News 4 shows the arrest of the North Tonawanda city attorney on drunk driving charges after he was accused of backing into a pickup truck on Webster Street.

North Tonawanda police say Edward Zebulske was arrested on Nov. 25 and faces a charge of driving while intoxicated as well as unsafe backing of a vehicle.

An officer approached Zebuslke after he allegedly hit a truck while pulling out of a parking space and began driving away.

In the body cam video, Zebulske is cooperative, informs the officer he is the city attorney and says he was leaving Dwyer’s Irish Pub after having two beers.

The video shows Zebulske agree to part of a sobriety test, but he would not do a walk and turn test or a breathalyzer test to determine blood alcohol content.

He was eventually cuffed and taken in for booking.

Because of Zebulske’s position, his case is being prosecuted by the Orleans County District Attorney’s Office. There is no word on when he is due back in court.

City leaders say Zebulske is still on the job as of Tuesday, as he is an elected leader.

News 4 has reached out to Zebulske for comment and have not heard back.

