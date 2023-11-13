Body cam footage shows officers arrest ex-daycare worker accused of assaulting children

New body camera video shows the moments police arrested a now former childcare worker for assault and child endangering.

Just before 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 3, Fairborn officers knocked on Makala Curry’s door.

Multiple parents told News Center 7, that Curry identifies as a man and goes by “Greyson.”

“The detectives gathered enough evidence,” an officer tells Curry in the body camera footage.

Detectives said what Curry did to two 1-year-olds and a 2-year-old was caught on video.

