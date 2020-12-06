Body cam footage shows police arrest an armed man who threatened to shoot officers during a 'very tense' traffic stop

Taylor Ardrey
ohio body ca footage
Genoa Township Police Department/ Facebook

  • An armed man in Ohio threatened to shoot police during a traffic stop on a highway, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

  • Footage of the incident was published online by The Genoa Township Police Department and shows a 3-minute confrontation between 25-year-old Merak Burr, who was identified by the Columbus Dispatch.

  • According to local reports, Burr was initially stopped by a State Highway Patrol trooper for speeding and had a firearm in his vehicle. 

  • The confrontation sparked reactions on social media as people compared it to another recent incident in Columbus, Ohio where a 23-year-old Black man was fatally shot by law enforcement.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Body camera footage released by police in Ohio shows an armed man who failed to comply with police, threatened to shoot them, and fled the scene as they asked him to get out of his vehicle during a traffic stop. The incident was compared to experiences Black Americans have had with law enforcement.

Merak Burr, 25, had been pulled over by a State Highway Patrol trooper in Delaware County, Ohio for speeding on a highway. Burr also had a firearm in his vehicle, according to the Columbus Dispatch

Genoa Township Police Department Chief Steve Gammill released the footage on Facebook showing an "uncooperative" man failing to comply with the officers. 

 

"Put your hands on the steering wheel," Police Officer Mike Sigman of the Genoa Township Police Department told Burr while approaching the vehicle. 

Burr immediately responded, "No." 

The confrontation grew heated as officers ordered him to step out of his vehicle, but Burr refused to follow their commands, repeatedly yelling to the officer, "Do you have a body cam, sir?" 

At one point, the video shows Sigman warning Burr that he would release his K9 and Burr threatened to shoot the officers on scene who then began pointing their weapons at Burr.

"Don't you dare," Officer Sigman responded.

Burr can be heard in the video telling the officers that the firearm is "constitutionally owned" and "that it's not concealed." He eventually shuts his car door fleeing the officers at the scene. Following a pursuit, Burr was later taken into police custody and charged, according to the Columbus Dispatch. Throughout the video, Officer Sigman was calmly commanding Burr to follow orders. "We'll get this figured out," Officer Sigman said in the video. 

"As you can see from the video the Trooper and Officer Sigman were engaged in a very tense situation that could have turned out tragically and both of them acted with great restraint and professionalism," Chief Gammill said in the Facebook post. 

The Genoa Township Police Department did not yet respond to Insider's request for comment.

The incident sparked reactions on social media as questions were raised as to why Black Americans who died after confrontations with law enforcement weren't given the same grace as Burr.

 

Some pointed to a non-related incident that also occurred in Ohio two days later when a Black man, who authorities said had been "waving a gun" while in his vehicle, was fatally shot by a sheriff deputy, as WSYX reported. The man was identified as  23-year-old Casey Goodson Jr. and his mother told the news station that he had a license to carry the firearm and was shot three times in the back in Columbus, Ohio. US Marshal Pete Tobin of the Southern District of Ohio told WSYX that the "shooting was justified," but that the case is currently under investigation. 

 

"This is Casey Goodson, a 23yo Black man from Ohio. On 12/4, an @OHFCSO deputy mistook Casey for a fugitive & fatally shot him 3x in the BACK," Ben Crump, a civil rights attorney who has represented those affected by police brutality like Breonna TaylorGeorge Floyd, and Jacob Blake tweeted on Sunday.

"He was walking into his own home with a sandwich, NOT a gun," Crump added. "This shoot 1st, ask Qs later mentality MUST END! We demand #JusticeForCasey!!"

Read the original article on Insider

Latest Stories

  • If it takes a miracle for Trump to stay in office, evangelicals like Michele Bachmann are fine with that

    As the inevitability of President Trump’s loss became apparent even to his acolyte Kellyanne Conway in recent days, his supporters increasingly pinned their hopes for a second term on a last-ditch appeal, not to the Supreme Court, but to the one power that can outvote it: God.

  • As first lady, Jill Biden plans to push for debt-free community college

    Dr. Jill Biden has devoted her life to the field of education, and that won’t change when she becomes first lady next month. According to a source close to her, Biden will advocate for debt-free community college. 

  • In liberal San Francisco, white responses to George Floyd's killing proved revealing

    George Floyd’s death and the white response had placed an emphatic point on how twin scourges of economic disenfranchisement and racial segregation had manifested, with the pandemic as a backdrop. My role was victim and teacher all at once, and it enraged me. 

  • Israeli police cleared in shooting of maimed Palestinian boy

    Israeli authorities have cleared police of any wrongdoing in the case of a 9-year-old boy who lost an eye after apparently being shot in the face by an Israeli officer earlier this year. Malik Eissa was struck by what appeared to be a sponge-tipped munition last February and lost vision in his left eye, and his family says he hasn't returned to school because of recurring medical treatments and the embarrassment of being disfigured and reliant on a prosthetic eye. Residents said he had just gotten off a school bus in the Palestinian neighborhood of Issawiya in east Jerusalem when police opened fire.

  • Trump signs anti-doping act into law

    The Rodchenkov Act, named after the whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov who helped expose Russia's state-sponsored doping, empowers prosecutors to seek fines of up to $1 million and jail terms of up to 10 years, as well restitution to victims. It was now up to the justice department to develop a robust program, cooperating with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency and international law enforcement, to bring the guilty to justice and create zero tolerance for doping in sports, he added.

  • Joe Biden officially secures enough electors to become US president

    California certified its presidential election on Friday and appointed 55 electors pledged to vote for Democrat Joe Biden, officially handing him the Electoral College majority needed to win the White House. Secretary of State Alex Padilla's formal approval of Mr Biden's win in the state brought his tally of pledged electors so far to 279, according to a tally by The Associated Press. That's just over the 270 threshold for victory. These steps in the election are often ignored formalities. But the hidden mechanics of electing a US president have drawn new scrutiny this year as President Donald Trump continues to deny Mr Biden's victory and pursues increasingly specious legal strategies aimed at overturning the results before they are finalised. Although it's been apparent for weeks that Mr Biden won the presidential election, his accrual of more than 270 electors is the first step toward the White House, said Edward B. Foley, a law professor at Ohio State University. "It is a legal milestone and the first milestone that has that status," Mr Foley said. "Everything prior to that was premised on what we call projections."

  • US Navy official says 'uneasy deterrence' reached with Iran

    The top U.S. Navy official in the Mideast said Sunday that America has reached an “uneasy deterrence” with Iran after months of regional attacks and seizures at sea, even as tensions remain high between Washington and Tehran over the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program. Vice Adm. Sam Paparo, who oversees the Navy’s 5th Fleet based in Bahrain, struck an academic tone in comments to the annual Manama Dialogue hosted by the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

  • Japan, France, U.S. plan their first joint military drills in May: media

    Japan, France, and the United States will hold joint military drills on land and sea for the first time in May next year as the Chinese military steps up activity in the region, the Sankei newspaper said on Sunday. The exercises, conducted on one of Japan's uninhabited outlying islands, will focus on providing relief efforts during a natural disaster, but parts could also form the basis for a defence against attack, the paper said, without citing sources. Japan's defence ministry was not immediately available to respond to Reuters' request for confirmation.

  • Juan Guaido prepares to lose his seat in Venezuela - and his freedom

    When Juan Guaido raised his right hand and symbolically swore himself in as Venezuela’s interim president nearly two years ago, the tens of thousands watching on a main Caracas avenue rejoiced. As the country’s national anthem, “Glory to the Brave People,” then blasted through loudspeakers, some lifted their hands in a sign of victory, crying and overwhelmed with emotion. The trickle of news alerts in the following days advising that another country had recognised the 35 year-old as the country’s rightful leader seemed to confirm their certainty that Nicolas Maduro would soon be forced from the presidential palace. But two years on and Mr Maduro remains in power with complete control. And after parliamentary elections on Sunday, that claim will likely collapse entirely when he loses his seat and thus his claim as Venezuela's legitimate president. He may also lose his freedom. With Guaido’s term ending, so too will his parliamentary immunity. Mr Maduro may feel emboldened to detain the opposition leader or force him to flee the country.

  • Fact check: Biden got record number of popular votes despite small campaign events

    A meme comparing Biden, Trump and Obama campaign events lacks context. Biden kept events small and Obama didn't have COVID-19 to deal with.

  • Iran’s virus deaths pass 50,000 as lockdown on capital eases

    Iran's death toll from the global pandemic has risen above 50,000, state television said Saturday, as the country grapples with the worst outbreak in the Middle East. A two-week partial lockdown in the capital of Tehran and other major cities helped slow, but not stop the rising wave of deaths from the coronavirus over the past few weeks. President Hassan Rouhani warned Saturday that the lockdown could be extended to more cities or reimposed on the capital, if people do not abide by health measures.

  • Trump presses Georgia governor to help overturn election

    President Trump fruitlessly pressured Georgia’s governor on Saturday to call a special legislative session aimed at overturning the presidential election results in that state.

  • Britain's MoD in talks to control steelmaker for nuclear submarines -Sky News

    The Ministry of Defence (MoD) had enlisted Deloitte to advise it on the talks with privately-owned Sheffield Forgemasters, Sky News said, citing steel industry sources. The MoD could not immediately be reached for comment. An outright takeover of Sheffield Forgemasters, which traces its history back to a small blacksmith's forge in the 1750s, was only one of a number of options being considered, and that any agreement was likely to be several months away, Sky News said.

  • Shakespeare scholar says post-election Trump exhibiting 'classic Act V behavior'

    President Trump is exhibiting 'classic Act V behavior" as he deals with the fallout of his election defeat, Jeffrey Wilson, a Shakespearean scholar at Harvard University, told The New York Times.Wilson, who published a book titled Shakespeare and Trump earlier this year, said "the forces are being picked off and the tyrant is holed up in his castle and he's growing increasingly anxious and he feels insecure and he starts blustering about his legitimate sovereignty and he starts accusing the opposition of treason."As the Times notes, Trump has been hurling unfounded claims of election fraud at Democrats and Republicans alike, and has even reportedly pondered turning on some of his closest allies like Attorney General William Barr.Wilson suggested the comparisons to tragic Shakespearean figures like King Lear don't bode well for the next few weeks. "If there are these analogies between classic literature and society as it's operating right now, then that should give us some big cause for concern this December," he said. "We're approaching the end of the play here and that's where catastrophe always comes." Read more at The New York Times.More stories from theweek.com The reasonable case for a Trump self-pardon The Reagans shows the roots of America's individualism problem 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims

  • Biden needs to take the Wayne Gretzky approach to foreign policy

    Opinion: Acting with conviction, not searching for compromise, has best chance of consensus on the most important international issues the US faces.

  • Protesters against tunnel close UK's prehistoric Stonehenge

    The prehistoric monument of Stonehenge in southern England was closed to visitors Saturday after dozens of protesters staged a trespass against the British government's road-building plans, including a new tunnel near the World Heritage Site. The protesters, who described themselves as an alliance of local residents, ecologists, activists, archaeologists and pagans, gathered at Stonehenge around midday. English Heritage, a national charity that manages hundreds of historic sites, soon after made the decision to close Stonehenge to visitors “due to unforeseen circumstances" and said it was against the law for anyone to enter the monument area without its consent.

  • France tells Britain: our fishermen must have access to your waters

    France knows that in any post-Brexit trade deal with Britain its fishermen will not maintain their current quotas for catches in British waters, but an accord must be founded on a "large and lasting" access, European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said. Beaune told the Journal de Dimanche that Britain could not on the one hand want access to the totality of the European Union's single market but on the other set its own terms for fisheries. "We know that the days of full access to fish quotas in British territorial waters are over," Beaune told the Sunday weekly.

  • Biden will team up with Europe to be tougher on China than Trump

    Biden's commitment to traditional alliances could prove more effective in countering the rise of China than President Trump's go-it-alone approach.

  • A bleak outlook for millions facing cutoff of US jobless aid

    Tina Morton recently faced a choice: Pay bills — or buy a birthday gift for a child? Sylvia Soliz has had her electricity cut off. Unemployment has forced aching decisions on millions of Americans and their families in the face of a rampaging viral pandemic that has closed shops and restaurants, paralyzed travel and left millions jobless for months.

  • Former Hong Kong lawmaker Ted Hui says his bank accounts frozen

    Former Hong Kong lawmaker Ted Hui said on Sunday his local bank accounts appeared to have been frozen after fled to Britain with his family to continue his pro-democracy activities. Hui told Reuters via social media WhatsApp that bank accounts belonging to him, his wife and his parents at Bank of China Hong Kong, HSBC and Hang Seng Bank were frozen. Democracy activists say conditions have worsened in the former British colony after China imposed security legislation on the financial hub in June, making anything Beijing regards as subversion, secession, terrorism or colluding with foreign forces punishable by up to life in prison.