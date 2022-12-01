Body cam released after woman climbs out of moving police cruiser

Channel 9 received body camera video Wednesday that shows the moments before and after a woman managed to climb out of the back window of a moving Pineville police cruiser onto Interstate 485.

The incident happened in July, and Channel 9′s Erika Jackson petitioned the court to get the video.

A judge granted the request Wednesday.

The incident started after officers arrested the woman during a domestic incident.

Morgan Johnson told officers she called 911 over a domestic disturbance, and police said she appeared to be intoxicated.

The video shows the moment officers said she assaulted her boyfriend and resisted arrest.

Johnson was handcuffed and taken from the scene.

Police said they held Johnson in the Pineville Police Department’s holding cell while officers completed the arrest paperwork.

There’s a separate video from the officer’s body camera as he transports Johnson to the Mecklenburg County Jail.

In the video, there is the sound of metal clinking together as the cruiser approaches Interstate 77 on I-485 Inner.

There are 25 seconds of silence before the officer stops and gets out.

Footage from another officer’s body camera shows them inspecting the vehicle.

The driver’s side, back window is down about 6 inches in the video.

Pineville police Chief Michael Hudgins announced his department has made changes following the incident.

The police department updated its prisoner transport policy, its car camera policy and disabled all rear controls, Hudgins said.

They are also in the process of buying bars to install on the rear windows of all police cruisers.

The police department said Johnson survived and is currently living out of the state.

