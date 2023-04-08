Body cam shows arrest of teens after police find USPS mailbox key, stolen mail in Oakwood

Body camera video shows the moment Oakwood Police officers found all kinds of mail and a very special key in a car.

An Oakwood officer spotted a black sedan on Far Hills Blvd. and noticed it didn’t have any vehicle registration on it. After following the car, the officer pulled it over for a traffic stop near the intersection of E. Shantz and E. Dixon Avenues.

Two teens are facing charges.

News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis says this happened last week when an Oakwood Police officer noticed something strange about the car and pulled it over.

“Face my car for me,” the officer said in body video obtained by News Center 7.

Body camera footage showed officers handcuffing an 18-year-old.

“We have all sorts of mail in there,” said the officer.

This happened during a traffic stop on March 31 in the early morning hours in Oakwood.

“How’s it going, guys?” the officer said in the body camera footage. “Hey, so the reason I stopped you is I don’t see a license plate back there.”

After getting the personal information from both teens, Lewis said the officer had another question for the teens.

“You got any weed in the car?” he asked. “I can definitely smell something.”

Lewis reports at first, the driver told the officer he smoked the marijuana but eventually admitted he had more in the car.

“Come on out,” the officer said to both teens.

The officer then searched the car and found both packages and mail inside.

Anthony Parks and Kyon Reese were arrested for receiving stolen property. Parks was also charged with a possession of drugs charge, according to Oakwood Municipal Court records.

Lewis says Oakwood Police found a U.S.P.S. mailbox key hidden between one of the teen’s phone and phone case. The “arrow” key can open all blue mail boxes outside of post offices.

Police records show the department found out later that day the U.S.P.S. public drop box at the 2600 block of Far Hills Avenue had been tampered with.

In the last year, News Center 7′s I-Team has tracked post office mail box thefts in Dayton, Trotwood, Kettering Centerville, Huber Heights and Washington Township.

Lewis reports the driver said he just purchased the car and the packages and mail inside were already there when he got the car.



