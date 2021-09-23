Body cam shows Dayton officer shot in head, return fire

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jen Balduf, Dayton Daily News, Ohio
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Sep. 22—A Dayton police officer shot in the left side of his face Tuesday night who returned fire, striking the suspect multiple times, was able to request help for himself and the wounded suspect as well as direct bystanders to safety.

The officer shot was identified as Thadeu Holloway, an eight-year veteran of the Dayton Police Department, said Matt Carper, interim director and chief, during a Wednesday afternoon news briefing.

The officer-involved shooting began with an investigation into a fake bill passed at a Dollar General store, Carper said.

Holloway responded around 6:45 p.m. to Dollar General at 888 S. Gettysburg Ave. for a fraud complaint after a customer passed a counterfeit bill earlier in the day, Carper said.

Holloway arrived at 7:26 p.m. at the rear of 609 Ingram St. and approached 39-year-old Antwyane Deon Lowe, who matched the description of the suspect in the Dollar General fraud call, Carper said.

As Holloway approached and addressed Lowe, he ignored the officer and began to walk away. As Holloway got closer to Lowe, he turned and punched Holloway in the face without warning, Carper said.

The officer used his Taser, and Lowe fell to the ground but was able to reach into his pocket and pull out a handgun, firing one round that struck Holloway in the left side of his face, Carper said.

"The officer fell to the ground and immediately returned fire with five rounds, striking the suspect multiple times. Despite his injuries, the officer was able to effectively request assistance for himself and the wounded suspect. The officer also provided for the safety of witnesses and bystanders by directing them to a place of safety."

Police played radio traffic of the incident during the media briefing.

"609 Ingram. I've been shot. ... I returned fire. I need medics and I need crews, please," Holloway told dispatchers. "609 Ingram. Please hurry. I've been shot on the left side of my head. I can barely hear my earpiece."

Another Dayton officer took Holloway in a marked cruiser to Miami Valley Hospital. His left temporal artery was torn in the shooting, but he was in stable condition.

Dayton police who arrived provided aid to Lowe, and Dayton medics took him to Miami Valley Hospital. Police said he was in critical condition Tuesday night but he has improved and on Wednesday was in stable condition, police said.

Holloway's bodycam video, which was played during the media briefing, showed Holloway try to speak to Lowe and the point when Lowe suddenly turned around and punched the officer. Holloway immediately used his Taser and Lowe fell to the ground but the Taser appeared to have limited effect. Lowe ignored Holloway's commands to put his hands behind his back and get on his stomach. Lowe pulled a gun from his pocket and shot Holloway in the face, the video showed.

Holloway returned fire, and requested help. He maintained contact with police dispatchers and asked concerned residents to stay inside and assured them that help was on the way.

Carper said charges that will be filed against Lowe include two counts of felonious assault on a police officer as well as carrying a concealed weapon, weapons under disability and counterfeiting.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Indiana man pleads guilty to abusive sexual offense aboard commercial plane

    A man from Indiana pleaded guilty on Wednesday to abusive sexual contact with a woman who was sleeping on a flight from Indianapolis to Denver in 2017, federal authorities announced Wednesday.

  • Special police officer, 41, fatally shot in Washington, DC

    A special police officer was fatally shot in southeast Washington, D.C. Tuesday night. Angela Washington was in uniform when she […] The post Special police officer, 41, fatally shot in Washington, DC appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Robert “The Cook” Gentile, who may have been the last living mobster with clues to the Gardner Museum art heist, dies

    Robert V. Gentile, the geriatric Hartford gangster who authorities have suspected for years of concealing clues to solving the world’s richest art heist at the Gardner Museum has died, multiple sources said Wednesday. The 85-year-old Gentile, who died Sept. 17 in Hartford Hospital where he was treated for a possible stroke, may have been the last person alive with knowledge of what happened to ...

  • Apple furious at EU plan for standard chargers

    Apple isn't happy. The EU has unveiled plans to make all tech firms adopt the same charging ports for phones, tablets, game consoles and many other gadgets. And that hits the Silicon Valley giant more than any other brand. It uses a different cable from the USB-C connector that Brussels wants to make standard. New Android phones already tend to use the EU's favoured port. Apple says the regulation will stifle innovation, and hurt consumers. Industry commissioner Thierry Breton sees it the other way round. He says it will mean people no longer need a jumble of different cables, and can power up all their devices from the same charger. Breton dismissed worries about innovation, and claims that the measure was aimed at Apple: "No, it's not at all against innovation. By the way, it's not against anyone. It is just everything we do - like everything I do as a commissioner and everything we do as the Commission - it is for the consumers."The commission also sees environmental benefits.It estimates that 1,000 tonnes of electronic waste can be avoided as a result of reduced charger production, with CO2 emissions also cut. Now the proposal will need a green light from EU member states and lawmakers. After that companies will have two years to adapt their devices.

  • Taliban official: Strict punishment, executions will return

    One of the founders of the Taliban and the chief enforcer of its harsh interpretation of Islamic law when they last ruled Afghanistan said the hard-line movement will once again carry out executions and amputations of hands, though perhaps not in public. In an interview with The Associated Press, Mullah Nooruddin Turabi dismissed outrage over the Taliban’s executions in the past, which sometimes took place in front of crowds at a stadium, and he warned the world against interfering with Afghanistan’s new rulers. “Everyone criticized us for the punishments in the stadium, but we have never said anything about their laws and their punishments,” Turabi told The Associated Press, speaking in Kabul.

  • Disturbing Bystander Video Shows Cops Stand By as Dog Mauls Black Man

    YouTube/KSDK/The New Real STL NewsA Missouri police department has had to explain their actions after cell phone footage showed three cops seemingly allowing their police dog to bite a Black man while he was under arrest.Police claim that the man, who was suspected of breaking into a business, wouldn’t comply, but the bystander’s footage appears to show otherwise.In the video, two officers can be seen arresting the man while he is leaning over the hood of a car. Another officer stands in front o

  • Florida man accused of trying to trade car to dealer he stole it from

    A man walks into a car dealership, wishing to trade the vehicle he drove up in for a new one. According to First Coast News and some other Florida outlets, police in Jacksonville responded to Lake City Chrysler Dodge Jeep, where the scene above played out, as it does every day. Also, the dealership's security cameras showed the theft, though it's unclear from accounts whether the thief is identifiable in that video.

  • Ariz. mom dies from COVID 12 days after welcoming daughter

    A Phoenix, Arizona woman has died less than two weeks after giving birth to her daughter. Denise Cotton tested positive […] The post Ariz. mom dies from COVID 12 days after welcoming daughter appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Natural causes killed Glenaire family found weeks after death: police

    Investigators believe two of the family members possibly died because they were unable to access food and water without assistance, police said.

  • 'Maderna' tourist wanted after skipping Hawaii Zoom hearing

    A Hawaii judge issued a bench warrant for an Illinois woman after she failed to appear for a virtual court hearing Wednesday following her arrest for an alleged fake COVID-19 vaccination card that misspelled Moderna as “Maderna.” Judge Karin Holma said she would issue a $500 warrant for the 24-year-old woman's arrest during a hearing on the case held via Zoom. Deputy Hawaii Attorney General Kory Young said he was requesting the warrant even though the scheduled proceeding was a status hearing.

  • Men sentenced in teen gang rape that outraged Morocco

    Eleven men accused of kidnapping and gang raping a Moroccan teenager have been each sentenced to 20 years in prison, the victim's lawyer said Wednesday, in a case that stirred national outrage.

  • Woman narrowly escapes being hit by a train

    CCTV footage shows a train nearly hitting a woman as she attempted to cross at a rail station in Ermelo, Netherlands.

  • KSP: Western Kentucky kidnapping victim killed in murder-suicide after police chase

    The suspect and victim previously had been in a relationship, police said.

  • Biden administration releases Haitian migrant families at Del Rio gas station

    DEL RIO, Texas — Haitian migrant families who illegally crossed the southern border and lived in a makeshift camp beneath an international bridge are being released into the United States, contradicting the Biden administration’s claims that they would be removed from the country.

  • Trans Woman Brianna Ulmer Fatally Shot in Chicago

    She is at least the 37th trans, nonbinary, or gender-nonconforming person to die by violence in the U.S. this year.

  • 'Outrageous': Judge Lays Into Trump-Loving Deputy Who Wore 'Sheriff' Patch On Jan. 6

    Ronald Colton McAbee was a sheriff's deputy when he attempted to breach the Capitol on Jan. 6. A judge is deciding whether he'll be freed pretrial.

  • Convicted killers in millionaire's love triangle murder case maintain innocence

    Nanette Packard, who was convicted of directing her ex-NFL lover to kill her millionaire fiance, told ABC News in an exclusive interview that she still carries “a lot of guilt over what happened.” “Had I not been having an affair ... Bill would be alive still,” Packard said. “I don't know for sure [who killed McLaughlin],” Packard said.

  • Devastation in La Palma as lava advances

    Since erupting on Sunday, lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano has destroyed at least 150 houses and forced thousands of people to flee, mostly in Los Llanos de Aridane and nearby El Paso.Less than 3 miles to the south, in Todoque, forked tongues of black lava advanced slowly westward, incinerating everything in their path, including houses, schools and the banana plantations that produce the island's biggest export.Emergency services tried to redirect the lava towards a gorge in an effort to minimize damage but had little success.Members of Spain's Military Emergency Unit (UME) forces measured gas levels of lava after Sunday's volcanic eruption in La Palma island. Vulcanologists said that levels of toxic gases emitted by the Cumbre Vieja volcano are not dangerous for humans.

  • After 44 years, authorities ID woman who was possible victim of most prolific serial killer in U.S. history

    Samuel Little confessed to 93 killings across the country, including the murder of a woman known as "Escatawpa Jane Doe." Officials identified her Tuesday as Clara Birdlong.

  • Manufacturer-specific body updates unveiled for 2022 Camping World Truck Series season

    NASCAR has announced new truck body updates beginning with the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season. The sanctioning body will permit Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota to update their truck noses and tails to better match production trucks for consumers, while adding more identity from the front fascia (nose of the truck) to the A-post. […]