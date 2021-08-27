Body cam shows Hillsborough deputy use defibrillator to save Wharton student

TAMPA — A deputy used a defibrillator to save a boy who had collapsed at Wharton High School and the ordeal was captured on body camera video, the Hillsborough Couty Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident occurred about 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, in an outdoor area of the Wharton campus at 20150 Bruce B Downs Blvd in north Tampa.

A fellow student alerted school staff that the victim had been breathing irregularly before collapsing, unresponsive, to the ground.

William Mellana, school resource deputy at Wharton, called for help from emergency medical services and began delivering shocks from a defibrillator to the teenager’s chest. Mellana also performed cardio-pulmonary resuscitation for several minutes.

Tampa Fire Rescue soon arrived and transported the student to AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.

The student has recovered and was released from the hospital. He will undergo further medical evaluation.

No information about the student’s identity was released.

His mother thanked the Sheriff’s Office for Mallena’s life-saving intervention, according to a news release.

“We are incredibly grateful that the first aid training each of our deputies receives was able to help this young man make it back home to his family,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in the release.