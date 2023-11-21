Body cam shows officers entering Beavercreek Walmart, locating mass shooter

Body camera footage released by Beavercreek police shows officers responding to Monday’s mass shooting at Walmart.

The video shows Beavercreek officers sprinting to the entrance of the store on Pentagon Boulevard with their firearms drawn.

Before entering the store, an officer can be heard calling out, “Where is he at.”

As they enter the store with caution, a single shot can be heard.

The officers approach the eyeglass section in the front of the store and walk into what seems to be an examination office.

After turning the corner in the offices, they find the suspect, who is now known as Benjamin Jones, with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

One officer can be heard saying, “Got him,” while another says, “Shooter’s down.”

The body camera footage is approximately 1 minute and 49 seconds long.