Body cam video released after CMPD officers shoot, kill man outside Food Lion

Footage from police body cameras has been released after a man was shot and killed by officers last summer.

Kevin Boston, 45, died at the hospital after he was shot in a confrontation with CMPD officers on June 26, 2022. Police said he was a suspect in an armed robbery.

The Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office announced in February that the officers won’t face charges.

According to the DA’s office, Officers were called for a report of an armed robbery at a Food Lion on Tuckaseegee Road. The DA report says Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Officer Erik Torres found Boston walking on Tuckaseegee Road, and he asked Boston to stop and talk to him. Torres reported seeing Boston pull the gun out, and other officers joined in at the scene, telling Boston to drop his gun.

Part of the report that’s based on body camera video says that Boston pulled his gun up in the direction of the officers while crossing his arms.

Torres was seen backing up while CMPD Officer Richard Meyer pointed his gun at Boston, telling him to put his hands up. The report says that Torres “continued to tell [Boston] to drop the gun, and then fired his weapon.” Torres said Boston was “still pointing” and more gunshots were heard, “along with glass shattering and the hissing of air escaping the tire on Officer Torres’ vehicle,” according to the report.

Boston had fallen to the ground, and officers told him to roll over on his stomach before he was put in custody and taken to a hospital.

The report says that based on the evidence that Boston had just committed an armed robbery, disregarded the officers’ commands to drop the gun, and then brandished the gun at them, the situation would have been justified to use deadly force. The report also says that Torres and Meyer were entitled to use their weapons in self-defense.

According to the report, the CMPD officers fired a total of 13 times. Boston had fired six shots from a Ruger .357 Revolver, and he also had a zipper bag with 18 additional rounds.

