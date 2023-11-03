Body cam video released from deadly shooting in Berkeley auto dealership

BERKELEY, Calif. - The Berkeley Police Department released body cam video from a deadly shooting police shooting at a car dealership that started with a man killing his son's mother who worked in the business.

Calls to 911 came in on Sept 21 before 11:15 a.m. of an active shooter at the Toyota of Berkeley Service Center, located at 1025 Eastshore Highway. Callers reported that a woman had been shot by a man who entered the service center and started shooting.

Berkeley and Albany police officers arrived at the Toyota dealership within minutes, some wearing tactical gear. When they arrived, officers didn't hear any gunfire, but they entered the business in search of potential victims and suspects.

A team of officers made it to the second floor of the building where they encountered 24-year-old Lamar Walker crouched near a desk, pointing a silver firearm at them, the video shows.

Five officers discharged their firearms, fatally striking Walker, the police department said.

On the floor near the suspect, officers located 24-year-old Alonna Gallon. Gallon had been killed when Walker shot her at point-blank range at her desk— that moment was also shown in surveillance footage released by police.

Relatives of the Gallon said Walker was the father of her 7-year-old son King.

Gallon's mother, Yuvonda Gallon, previously told KTVU that Walker had recently moved back to California from Atlanta. Gallon said her daughter and Walker had not been in a relationship for some time.

The two were co-parenting King, who is now left without his mother and father.

"That is saddening for me for real," Gallon said. "I told him that his mom and his dad was gone, and he laid his head back and said, 'No they're not.' He walked out crying, he's seen everyone crying."