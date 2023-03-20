Body cam video released after officers shot at armed man in west Charlotte

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released body camera video on Monday from a police shooting in west Charlotte last September.

No one was hurt when several officers shot at a man who was driving a stolen vehicle and ran from police with a gun on Onyx Street near Beatties Ford Road, police said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: CMPD: Armed suspect shot at by officers in northwest Charlotte identified; no injuries reported

CMPD said officers responded to a hit from a license plate reader for a stolen car on LaSalle Street.

When officers pulled the car over, the driver, Shaheed Covington, 19, ran from the stop with a gun in his hand, police said.

Several officers then fired there guns at Covington after they “perceived an imminent threat,” according to CMPD.

Covington was not hit in the shooting. Police said no one -- officers or the suspect -- were hurt.

The man surrendered to officers and was arrested. A gun was found at the scene, police said.

The Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s office has not filed any charges against the officers and CMPD’s internal affairs bureau determined the officers did not violate any department policies.

