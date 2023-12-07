Body cam video reveals gunfire and screams before man was shot, killed by CMPD officer

Repeated shots and a woman’s screams can be heard as Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers approached and entered an apartment where police say a man stabbed an officer before being fatally shot, body cam video released on Thursday shows.

The video shows an officer struggling with Peter Corey in the apartment as a woman screams, “Please don’t kill him. He’s paranoid. He’s delusional.”

Police had responded to a domestic violence call for help at 327 W. Tremont Ave. in South End on Aug. 20.

In a video statement released on X, formerly known as Twitter, at the time, CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said officers heard a shot fired inside an apartment at The Penrose after they arrived, and forced their way inside.

Once inside, Jennings said officers struggled physically with Corey, body cam footage shows.

“During the struggle, the subject was able to obtain a knife,” Jennings said.

