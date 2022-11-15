Body cam video shows arrest of woman who helped man accused of killing Nassau deputy Joshua Moyers

Newly released body camera video is showing moments from the arrest of a woman who helped the man accused of murdering a Nassau County deputy last year.

Patrick McDowell is accused of shooting and killing Deputy Joshua Moyers in September 2021.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office arrested Breiana Tole, now 28, of Jacksonville, the same day McDowell was captured at a baseball field in Callahan following a five-day manhunt.

In August, Tole pleaded guilty to trying to help him while he was on the run. On body camera video from her arrest, she said she didn’t help him.

Deputy: “You’re gonna be an accessory if you don’t tell the truth.”

Tole: “I have told the truth and actually, the law states that you’re an accessory if you’ve helped and aided him and I haven’t. Because if I helped and aided him, I wouldn’t be here right now and he wouldn’t be in the woods.”

The state is seeking the death penalty against McDowell. Attorneys said Tole could be called as a witness in McDowell’s trial.

