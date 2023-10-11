Body cam video shows frightening moments after Miami Co. chase ends in crash

News Center 7 obtained video that shows the troubling aftermath of a woman driving off the road and into a utility pole after she allegedly refused to stop for police.

The incident happened on Tuesday with two young children in the vehicle.

Reporter Mike Campbell will show you the body camera video and explain what led to the woman’s erratic driving today on News Center 7 at 5 p.m.

The body cam video was recorded by West Milton police as a pursuit ended in Clayton after starting in the small Miami County town.

According to police, their investigation into what appears to be a mother’s dangerous driving with her two young sons is ongoing.

The pursuit started in the village of West Milton on Ohio Route 48 near Ohio 571 in a construction zone that led to a lot of complaints.



