Body cam video shows Jacksonville police didn’t file a report on New Jersey murder suspect

Newly released body camera video shows police didn’t file a report after a Jacksonville man claimed his fiancee stole his car with guns inside.

Hours later, New Jersey police say that the same woman shot and killed her sister.

Action News Jax first reported last week when Angielly Dominguez was taken into custody.

The video obtained by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office shows the suspect’s fiance, Tony Miranda, telling an officer that Dominguez was recently admitted for treatment via the Baker Act and then stole his car that had several guns inside.

In the video, the officer said, “Unfortunately given everything I have, I don’t even know the best course of action for you is.”

Miranda said, “I just want to report the car stolen.”

The officer said, “You can’t do that. She has legal rights to the car, even if it’s in your name.”

Miranda said, “She doesn’t even have a license.”

The officer said, “That’s beside the point. Because you guys are in a relationship, she takes off, you can’t say she stole it.”

