Body cam video shows Jan. 2 chase, crash and arrest

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office deputies pursued a Toyota Prius on Jan. 2, reaching speeds of 114 mph on Ohio 2, as the vehicle twice evaded stop strips before the going off the road, crashing into a concrete culvert and landing in a water-filled roadside ditch.

The suspect, Daniel Kasper, suffered broken ankles and lacerations in the crash.

This newly released video, obtained by the News-Messenger through a public-records request, shows the chase and arrest of Kasper, recorded on deputies' body cams.

The car was pulled from the water and searched. Officers found a loaded black handgun, 35 prepackaged vape cartridges, a marijuana package, a digital scale and nearly $2,000 in cash.

The case is scheduled to go before an Ottawa County grand jury to determine whether and what charges the suspect may face.

Ottawa County Sheriff's Sergeant Brandon Amory orders suspect Daniel Kasper out of the crashed Prius car after a high-speed pursuit on Ohio 2 Jan. 2.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Police video shows Jan. 2 chase on Ohio 2, crash and suspect's arrest