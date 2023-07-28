Body cam video shows officers storm Davis-Linden Building during shooting investigation

For the first time in six weeks, News Center 7 got ahold of body and cruiser camera video showing police responding to a deadly shooting at the Davis-Linden Building.

The shooting and large emergency response took place on June 17.

An initial cruiser camera video showed a Dayton Police K-9 unit arriving on scene with the dog barking loudly. One other officer is already on scene and the two of them run up to the back of a car to check on the shooting victim, previously identified as 45-year-old Randy Allen.

Moments after checking on Allen, the two officers and others sprint across the street toward the building at the corner of Davis and Linden Avenues.

“We’ve been advised there’s a shooter inside here,” one officer says in the body camera footage.

Officers seemingly believed they were going to make a quick arrest, but it did not materialize. It then led to an hours-long standoff and a total of five SWAT teams being called in to clear the building.

“I finally looked out the window and looked into three rifles,” Rick Wallis said.

Wallis was in his business in the building that day. He was eventually escorted out and police did not find a gunman inside.

Police did, however, uncover information that led them to believe the gunman was at a Great Clips in Centerville. Body camera video showed officers from several departments storm into that salon and take a man into custody.

“Get up! Stand up now, stand up!” an officer said.

The man police took into custody was released less than 48 hours later, without ever being charged.

News Center 7 reached out to Dayton Police to request an interview and more video that might show more of what happened that day. We’ve also reached out to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office to learn if they have reviewed the case. We’re awaiting a response.