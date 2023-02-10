Body cam video shows police raiding apartment of ‘witch doctor’ accused of raping multiple women

Police in Duluth say there may be more victims who have been sexually assaulted by a man who claimed to be a witch doctor.

One neighbor who lives near Hassan Shalgheen, 44, the suspect, told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson that they saw multiple women go in and out of his apartment.

Johnson went by Shalgheen’s apartment Friday and found some damage to his front door from where police busted in to arrest him.

Victims described Shalgheen as a witch doctor or shaman.

The latest woman to claim she was one of Shalgheen’s victims told police that she drove to Duluth for his unorthodox services but ended up being sexually assaulted instead.

Body cam video shows more than a dozen Duluth police officers - some with shields and helmets – showed up to take Shalgheen into custody.

The video shows him sitting on the stairs in handcuffs.

A woman told police she went to his apartment in Duluth to be “cleansed.”

Duluth police say during the “ritual,” Shalgheen removed all her clothes and raped her.

She called 911 on Sunday from his apartment on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and Summerchase Drive at around 11 p.m.

By Monday, a neighbor told Johnson that a team of officers raided his apartment by breaking down the door and arresting him.

“We’re here to execute a search warrant. I’m going to have my copies here with me, and also, we got a search warrant for mucus swabs, DNA,” one of the officers on the video is heard telling Shalgheen.

The neighbor said she’s seen multiple women go in and out of Shalgheen’s apartment which raised some concerns for her.

Police say that he spoke to at least one of his alleged victims over social media.

An arrest warrant reveals that she sent him two electronic payments totaling $500 to pay for his services as a witch doctor.

Duluth police think that there may be more victims who have been too scared to come forward.

They’re asking for anyone who may have been hurt by Shalgheen to call them.

The suspect remains in the Gwinnett County Jail with no bond.

