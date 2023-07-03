Body cam video shows Susan Lorincz called the Marion County Sheriff dozens of times before shooting

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office released hours of body camera video that reveals that Susan Lorincz, who was charged with shooting her neighbor, made multiple calls to deputies complaining about the victim’s children.

Investigators said a feud between neighbors continued to intensify as time went on. The multiple hours of the body camera footage show Lorincz was no stranger to dialing 911.

According to Marion Central County Sheriff’s Office, there were repeated visits to her home over the past year.

Investigators said Lorincz accused her neighbor’s children of harassing her. But the children said it was the other way around.

Last month, Lorincz was arrested for the shooting of her neighbor, Ajike (A.J.) Owens. Since then, the State Attorney’s Office has brought manslaughter charges against the Ocala resident.

In April. Lorincz is seen on video accusing her neighbors of stealing her mail, calling her names, throwing things at her window, and trespassing on her property.

“I’ve been here when the kids were playing tag, and they’re trespassing,” Lorenz told deputies on video that responded to her 911 call.

But it was Lorincz who was the aggressor, her neighbors said. According to one neighbor, Lorincz used numerous racial slurs on their children.

Deputies said none of the children were over 15 years old, and none of the calls ever led to arrests or citations. According to the Sheriff’s office, there was an attempt to get neighbors and Lorincz to sort things out among themselves.

Authorities also told parents to keep their children away from private property. But on June 2nd, A.J. Owens was shot through a locked door when she went to defend her children, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“I didn’t know what to do. I just grabbed my gun and shot at the door. I thought she was going to kill me.” Lorincz told deputies.

According to an arrest report, Lorincz swung an umbrella at the victim’s children and threw a pair of roller skates, hitting one of Owen’s children on their feet.

That’s when A.J. Owens knocked on her door, according to investigators

Lorincz shot her with a gun.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Lorincz told deputies she bought the gun for protection after a different argument with Owens last year.

Investigators said Lorincz initially tried to claim she was standing her ground. But the Marion County Sheriff called the shooting unjustifiable.

Lorincz faces up to thirty years in prison if convicted, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

She is being held at Marion County Jail. Her bond was set for $154,000.

