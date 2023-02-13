Body camera: Evendale officer faces off with suspect holding shotgun

Following a chase through multiple jurisdictions, it was a crash with a Metro bus on Central Parkway that eventually knocked a shotgun away from an armed suspect, police said.

Carlos Ramirez, 21, was indicted Monday on multiple felony charges. He faces 10 charges including felonious assault, failing to comply with an officer, inducing panic and aggravated menacing.

Body camera footage from the incident was also released.

It began when Evendale officers heard a gunshot in the area of Reading Road just before midnight on Feb. 2, according to press releases from the department and the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office Monday.

Investigating the incident, Sgt. Marc Terhar went to a nearby Speedway after a bystander directed police there, the release said.

The shotgun Carlos Ramirez is accused of using to threaten people and fire at an Evendale police officer.

"Ramirez came out from behind a gas pump holding a shotgun," prosecutors said. "The officer gave verbal commands for Ramirez to drop the gun. Ramirez raised the shotgun at the officer, causing the officer to believe Ramirez would shoot him."

Terhar fired several rounds at Ramirez, and Ramirez fired one round back toward the officer, according to prosecutors. No one was injured by the gunfire, police said.

Video from the body camera clearly shows Terhar telling Ramirez to drop the gun and then firing at least 12 shots. It is difficult to see Ramirez pointing or firing the weapon on the video.

Ramirez was pursued into Cincinnati where he crashed into a Metro bus at the corner of Race Street and Central Parkway, investigators said.

"His shotgun fell out of the driver's window landing in the street near his vehicle," Evendale police reported.

The release said Ramirez initially complied with officers after the crash but then went for the gun. Police shot him with a pepper ball gun and released a dog, then Ramirez was taken into custody, investigators reported.

Evendale police chief praises officer for his actions

On Monday, Evendale Chief Tim Holloway praised Terhar saying he acted "quickly, courageously and decisively" at the Speedway, and saying the officers who arrested Ramirez showed "great restraint."

Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers said Terhar's use of his firearm was justified and Ramirez's behavior will not be tolerated.

"This man is an obvious danger to our community and I am thankful he was taken off the streets without anyone being injured," Powers said.

Investigators said Ramirez had threatened five people with the shotgun prior to the shooting, and just seven hours prior had been released from the Warren County jail following an arrest on charges of OVI and improperly handling a firearm.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was asked by Evendale to investigate the shooting. The department's policy states BCI will be called in to investigate any officer-involved shooting.

On Monday, that investigation had not been completed.

Prosecutor office: BCI is conducting investigation

The Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office reported that BCI had completed the parts of the investigation prosecutors needed to make their decisions.

"If anything changes, (BCI) will keep us informed and we can reevaluate the information at that time, if necessary,” the prosecutor’s office said.

Ramirez’s lawyer, Derek Gustafson, said he is just beginning his investigation into what happened. He said the affadavits filed in the case make no mention of his client pointing a weapon or firing it.

The court documents state: “The … defendant failed to comply with commands from officers and proceeded towards his vehicle. (The) officer discharged his firearm at the above defendant.”

Gustafson said he plans to review the body camera of the incident to determine if there “was an active threat against the officer.”

Ramirez has not entered a plea in the case. He is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $780,000 bond.

