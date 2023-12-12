Body camera footage of controversial CMPD arrest to be released

The body camera video of a controversial arrest outside of a Bojangles in Steel Creek last month is expected to be released Tuesday morning.

The footage is expected to give a new perspective on what occurred before and after the incident.

In a viral video, Christina Pierre is seen getting repeatedly punched by a police officer while in front of the Bojangles at South Tryon Street and Arrowood Road.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said the incident began when an officer stopped Pierre and her fiance for allegedly smoking marijuana.

Pierre was accused of punching an officer in the face as they arrested her.

The couple was facing charges for possession of marijuana, as well as resisting arrest. However, all charges against them have been dismissed by the District Attorney’s Office.

Previous coverage:

Monday night, Charlotte City Council reviewed the body camera video. Council Member Tiawana Brown told Channel 9 what she witnessed in the video.

“From the time that they pulled up on Arrowood Road at the Bojangles, I think that could’ve been done differently. Things could’ve been done differently. Things escalated really, really fast, and it was difficult for me to watch. So, I shared my concerns with my colleagues, and a lot of them agreed as well. But I do want to give Jennings his due diligence, and I also agree with Spencer on dropping the charges,” Brown explained.

The full video is expected to be released around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

This is a developing story; check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Charlotte City Council to review body camera footage of controversial arrest on Monday



