🌱Body Camera Footage Orders + Dealers Found With Large Quantites

Happy National Thank a Mail Carrier Day Raleigh!

First, today's weather:

Breezy and mild with rain. High: 68 Low: 33.

Here are the top stories in Raleigh today:

In a Wednesday court hearing, a judge granted the release of body-camera footage in the shooting that killed Daniel Turcios. The video footage will blur the face of the child present as well as the deceased, but it will show what led up to the shooting, the shooting itself, and the aftermath. (abc11) Civil rights advocates also called for the release of body camera footage in two home raids on Burgundy Street that traumatized the families. An attorney with the Raleigh Police Department objected to the public release of footage as there was no loss of life involved in the home raids. The officer involved in the raid, Omar Abdullah was fired in 2021 for his role in the false drug trafficking charges of 15 Black men. (WRAL) Four people were arrested after Wake County deputies seized a large quantity of drugs worth almost $700,000 in a home search. The four were all charged with various drug possession and trafficking charges. Police seized an additional $23,000 in cash while searching the residence. (Fox46) A single-vehicle crash shut down parts of Poole Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on Thursday morning. The crash occurred before 6:00am and left power lines strewn across the road. Both directions of the roads had to be shut down until around noon because "the damage was too serious to safely let anyone travel through." (CBS17) On Wednesday the North Carolina Commission for Public Health unanimously voted against requiring COVID-19 vaccines for high school seniors. The decision came after hundreds signed a UNC petition asking for schools to require 17-years-olds to have the vaccine, and dozens were present to protest the potential mandate. (Spectrum News 1)

Today in Raleigh:

First Friday Downtown Raleigh (4:30pm-11:00pm)

Bottle Rev Run Club (6:00pm-8:00pm)

Comedy Night at Nicklepoint Brewing Co. (7:30pm-9:30pm)

Music Bingo at PourWorks (7:30pm-10:30pm)

Puppy Party at Pet Supplies Plus (9:00pm-10:00pm)

Bonus: Weekend Best Bets by WRAL

From my notebook:

It's National Thank a Mail Carrier Day, and while it might not scream Raleigh, what's more local than your mailbox? If you choose to thank your mail carrier in gift form, make sure you're familiar with the USPS's tipping and gift-receiving policy.

Brüeprint Brewing Company is hosting a blood drive with The Blood Connection today from 4:00pm-8:00pm.

The cost of roses are increasing, so if you're trying to think outside the box, here are some local Valentine's Day gift ideas. (WRAL)

City Of Raleigh: Valentine's Cards For Seniors (Press Release Desk )

Events:

Co-Parenting, Alimony & Child Support – Vesta's Charlotte, NC Hub (February 8)

Taxes in Retirement Seminar (February 8)

That's it for today! See you tomorrow morning for your next update.

— CJ Fullford

