Body camera footage of protester killed by GSP trooper ‘doesn’t exist,’ GBI officials say

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said there is no footage from body cameras of the fatal shootout between a Georgia State Patrol trooper and protester Wednesday near the site of Atlanta’s proposed public safety training center.

GBI officials said protester Manuel Esteban Paez Teran, 26, was shot and killed by GSP troopers. This occurred after officials said Teran shot the trooper without warning, prompting their attack.

Friends and fellow protestors of Teran have repeatedly claimed to Channel 2 Action News that they were peacefully protesting.

Fellow protesters told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution they questioned the official account of events and said body camera footage from law enforcement officials who responded to the incident would help explain what happened that day.

GBI told the AJC that footage does not exist because it was not captured on body camera.

According to a GBI “face sheet” obtained by AJC, GSP troopers were the only ones involved in the encounter, and that responding law enforcement departments arrived after the incident concluded.

According to Georgia’s Police Accountability Act, all law enforcement agencies must provide a body-worn camera to each peace officer of the law enforcement agency.

A GSP spokesperson told AJC that most troopers are not issued body-worn cameras, but they do have dashboard cameras in their patrol cars.

It is unclear if any GSP dashboard cameras caught the incident.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to GSP and GBI to find out more about why troopers don’t wear body cameras but has not received a response.

