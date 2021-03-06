Fuquay-Varina police release body cam footage of Black teen being cuffed in his yard

Julian Shen-Berro
·1 min read

More than a month after a Wake County teenager was handcuffed in his own yard, police released body camera footage of the incident Saturday.

Malcolm Ziglar, a Black 14-year-old in Fuquay-Varina, had been trying to fix and resell a dirt bike he purchased on Facebook Marketplace, but was surprised when police arrived at his door on Jan. 30.

Ziglar was unaware that the bike he had purchased had been stolen, and that the prospective buyers who had come to see it moments earlier were actually its original owners. They reported him as the thief and police officers arrived, handcuffing him and placing him in the back of a police vehicle despite his protests.

His family has since called on the town of Fuquay-Varina to enact police reform, and for the past month asked that the body camera footage be released.

“It was 34 minutes, but this impact is for a lifetime,” Ty Ziglar, Malcolm’s mother, told The News & Observer last month.

The Fuquay-Varina Police Department posted the footage — two hours documenting the event from the body cameras of three responding officers — on Facebook and Youtube after a Wake County court allowed for its release. Watch the footage below:

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

