Body camera footage released of man being shot, killed by Rockford police officer

The Rockford Police Department has released body camera footage of a fatal shooting involving a Rockford police officer.

Patrick R. Kirby was shot and killed by Rockford Police Officer Michael Rhein in the common space of an apartment in the 1300 block of Charles St. just after 12 a.m. Dec. 24, 2023.

Body camera footage from Rhein shows him and another Rockford police officer outside of an apartment after a 911 caller said she heard her neighbor, later identified as Kirby, saying things like "help me" and "kill me" multiple times through the vents.

The footage shows Rhein knocking on the door multiple times calling out Kirby's name.

More: Authorities: Man shot, killed by Rockford police was holding a knife and box cutter

Officer Rhein can be heard saying, "Patrick, it's the police. We're just checking on you."

The newly released video shows Officer Rhein opening the door while saying "Patrick" again. Once Kirby appears in the doorway, the officer asks, "are you okay?" before seeing Kirby holding a knife and a box cutter.

Officer Rhein repeatedly tells Kirby to "put that down" and stop approaching the officers. As Kirby continued to approach the officers, Rhein yelled "don't" before firing three rounds at Kirby, hitting him in the chest.

Authorities said the officers provided medical attention to Kirby, who later died from the gunshot wounds.

The Winnebago Boone Integrity Task Force is still investigating the shooting.

The newly released body camera footage can be seen on the Rockford Police Department's YouTube page. The video does contain disturbing content and viewer discretion is advised.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: New video released of man being shot, killed by Rockford police officer