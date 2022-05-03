Body camera footage released from Thousand Oaks deputy-involved shooting

A still from the body camera footage released by the the Ventura County Sheriff's Office on May 3 depicting a deputy-involved shooting in Thousand Oaks on March 19.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office published body-worn camera footage Tuesday from a deputy-involved shooting that took place in Thousand Oaks earlier this year.

The shooting involved Deputy Tyler Hackworth, a 5½-year veteran of the department, after a pursuit of a catalytic converter theft suspect in the 300 block of Rollings Avenue in March.

The footage was posted late Tuesday morning in an age-restricted YouTube video lasting six-and-a-half minutes. The video is bookended by narration from Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub as he provides context.

"In our commitment to being open and transparent with the communities we police, it is important to share with you a critical incident that occurred in Thousand Oaks in the early morning on Saturday, March 19, 2022," Ayub said at the video's start.

The incident began after a reported catalytic converter theft in the 3100 block of Radcliffe Road. A neighbor reported seeing two male subjects in separate vehicles — both described as silver sedans — steal a catalytic converter from a parked car before driving away. It was unknown if there were additional suspects inside either of the sedans.

Hackworth was the first deputy to arrive and found two cars that matched the caller's description. He said over the radio he tried to stop the cars but neither yielded.

Hackworth began a pursuit of one of the sedans, a 2016 Nissan Sentra, eastbound on Peterson Road and continued southbound into a neighborhood along Calle Estepa. At the intersection with Rollings Avenue, Hackworth can be seen getting out of his patrol vehicle and yelling, "Hey, stop! Stop!" toward the Nissan, which had briefly yielded before speeding away again on Rollings.

More news: COVID-19 cases surge in Ventura County but hospitalizations remain low

"It initially stopped and took off from me when I went out," Hackworth can be heard saying over the radio.

Ayub explained that it is normal procedure for a deputy to draw his or her weapon during a high-risk traffic stop.

Story continues

Hackworth continued to pursue the Nissan eastbound on Rollings Avenue when the sedan turned onto a cul-de-sac. Hackworth got out of his vehicle again, pointed his firearm at the suspect's car and yelled at him to stop.

The video shows the driver doing a U-turn in the cul-de-sac and heading back out through the narrow bottleneck. As the sedan passed him, Hackworth fired five shots at the car and continued yelling at the driver to stop.

Ventura County Sheriff's authorities investigate an officer-involved shooting in Thousand Oaks on March 19.

"Shots fired, vehicle tried to hit me," Hackworth reported over the radio immediately after firing his gun.

Hackworth briefly continued pursuing the vehicle but stopped after hitting a parked car. The footage ends with Hackworth reporting the collision over the radio.

Officials previously noted Hackworth was placed on administrative leave for three days after the shooting. He has since returned to patrol duties with the Thousand Oaks Police Department full time. The sheriff's office is contracted to provide police services in Thousand Oaks.

The Nissan was later found unoccupied in Los Angeles a few days after the shooting. It had previously been reported as stolen and was found with multiple bullet holes and glass shattered on the passenger side, authorities said.

"It is unknown whether anyone in the suspect vehicle was struck by the gunfire," Ayub said.

The video ends with Ayub explaining the two concurrent investigations that take place after an officer-involved shooting: an investigation by the department's major crimes unit that will be reviewed by the Ventura County District Attorney's Office to determine whether the incident was unlawful, and an administrative investigation into whether Hackworth's actions followed internal protocol.

"This incident is still under active investigation. No conclusions about the deputy's actions will be made until the investigation is completed," Ayub said.

On April 28, two officers with the Simi Valley Police Department shot dead a man who reportedly fired at them when they tried to make contact, according to police. The man had been sought by the Los Angeles Police Department as a suspect in a murder case there.

Jeremy Childs is a breaking news and public safety reporter covering the night shift for the Ventura County Star. He can be reached by calling 805-437-0208 or emailing jeremy.childs@vcstar.com. You can also find him on Twitter @Jeremy_Childs.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Ventura County sheriff releases body camera footage of shooting